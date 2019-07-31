Marvel’s Hayley Atwell leads a female powered Oz Comic Con Brisbane and Sydney lineup

It’s only been a couple of months since the box office dominating Avengers: Endgame rocketed through our pop culture landscape. But the demand and appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hardly wavers amongst Australian audiences. So it’s no surprise that social media was buzzing with the announcement that Hayley Atwell will be making her first ever Australian pop culture convention appearance in September with Oz Comic Con at both the Brisbane and Sydney events.

Atwell is best known for her role as Agent Peggy Carter in both Captain America: The First Avenger, as well as the criminally short-lived TV series Agent Carter. As well as starring in films such as Christopher Robin, and Testament of Youth and soon to be seen in the forthcoming film Blinded By The Light. It was Atwell’s stellar performance as Peggy Carter though that garnered her the first ever female led MCU spin off TV series with Agent Carter, and despite its early cancellation fans still live in hope of a possible revival.

Alongside Atwell at Oz Comic Con, previously announced guests include Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell from Syfy series Wynonna Earp. And so far it’s girl power leading the charge of guest announcements. Joining the ladies and returning to home soil for a brief moment is Keiynan Lonsdale. With his ongoing run as Wally West/Kid Flash across both CW series The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow and his standout performance in the film Love, Simon. Lonsdale also has a couple of film projects in the pipeline that are in production so we can rest assured he’ll be keeping busy.

Oz Comic Con offers fans the opportunity to get up close with the celebrities, with autographs and professional photographs available for purchase, and if you’re fast there are also limited tickets available for exclusive meet and greet sessions. The guests will also be conducting question and answer panels over the course of the weekends too.

Oz Comic Con Brisbane – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – 21 and 22 September 2019.

Oz Comic Con Sydney – Sydney Showground – 28 and 29 September 2019.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Oz Comic Con’s official website.