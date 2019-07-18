Here are all the guests coming to the 2019 Melbourne Documentary Film Festival

The Melbourne Documentary Film Festival kicks off tomorrow at Cinema Nova and Backlot, and along with it will come an impressive list of special guests. Running from the 19th to the 30th, they’ll be in town to present their films, and you can get all the details of when and where you can see the films HERE.

Here’s who you can expect at the event:

From Melbourne:

Alex Bhathal for The Candidate

Chip Monck for Woodstock: Summer Of 1969

The band Strange Tenants for Strange Tenants: Ska’d for Life

From Inter-State:

Jeremy Dylan for Tommy Emmanuel: The Endless Road

Wade Jackson for Waiting: The Van Duren Story

Greg Carey (pictured) for Waiting: The Van Duren Story

Iain Knight for Looby

Merilyn Alt for Looby

Sean Murphy for Looby

Daniel Clarke for Haunted Witness, Saving Warru and Voice from the Desert

Harriet McKern for Smile

Daz Chandler for Dreamer’s Gate

Edwin Montgomery for Dreamers Gate

Jaina Kalifa for Happy Android

Paul Cooper for Happy Android

Molly O’Connor for Running 62

Samuel Hutchinson for Flight of the LAD

Kristen Shorten for Voodoo Medics

Thibault Upton for Stuart X

From New Zealand:

Eryn Wilson for Dogs Best Friend

Roberto Nascimento for Candy’s Crush

From the United States:

Gabi Hayes and Mark Hayes for Skid Row Marathon

Jim Geiger for the Accidental Climber

Herbert Golder for Ballad of a Righteous Merchant

Harry Zernike for Thursday Fields

From Canada:

Ryan Noth for As the Crows Flies

Tess Girard for As the Crow Flies

Sean Shaul for F#ck You all the Uwe Boll Story

