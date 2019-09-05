Young Henrys and Hartsyard are doing bottomless lunches in Newtown this month

Contemporary comfort food mecca Hartsyard and Newtown brewing legends Young Henrys are collaborating!

That’s not really surprising though, seeing as Newtown’s many, many amazing businesses are known to cross roads regularly. What is surprising is that it’s resulted in the two forces coming together to host bottomless lunches.

Every Saturday of this month, there will be two different seatings (12pm and 2:30pm) at Hartsyard on Enmore Road, offering up a $60 set menu that includes godly anti-hangover steak sandwiches with beer sauce, beer grain bread, and bowls of fried cheese with grated parmesan and hot mustard cream. That’s good enough, but then shell out $25 on top of that and you’ll get unlimited rounds of Young Henrys’ iconic Newtowner.

Make sure you’ve got a booking though, which you can make at hartsyard.com.au.

Hartsyard is located at 33 Enmore Road, Newtown.

Photo: Steven Woodburn