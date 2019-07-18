How to make the most of a weekend getaway to Brisbane

While it is cooler in the southern parts of the country, Brisbane is boasting sunny skies and warmer weather, making it an attractive option for a weekend getaway. Though it’s not just the climate putting the city on our radar for a weekend trip this August. Now it’s for the city’s booming art scene and new foodie precincts that are getting us all excited about a winter escape, highlighting a city that’s on the verge of giving Sydney and Melbourne some serious competition.

If you’re already scrolling for flight deals, here’s where to stay and what to do in 36 hours in Brisbane if you want to get a good taste of it’s cultural and culinary offerings.

Stay

For a modern, urban and funky experience in the heart of the inner-city playground, book your stay at fresh new The Capri by Fraser Suites..

Urban inspired and designed to suit the lifestyle traveller, this is Brisbane’s unique contemporary accommodation that provides all the services of a hotel with the added comforts of a home. You can choose from a range of spacious suites or one-bedroom apartments, each fitted with a kitchenette and kingsize bed.

You’ve also got great amenities like self-serve laundry service, 24/7 gym, heated pool and an onsite restaurant (Blackfire) – so if you can work remotely or clock up your holiday hours, it’s perfectly viable to escape all of winter and move in for the season.

The hotel is also situated in a prime location, located just a few blocks back from the bustling CBD streets, as well as a short walk away from Brisbane’s beautiful Botanic Gardens and glittering river waterfront.

Do

In the morning, take a stroll through the City Botanic Gardens, and soak up the lush leafy surrounds before fuelling up on coffee from nearby The Sensory Lab and Cafe Anthology.

For breakfast, enjoy a great a la carte start at Capri by Fraser Suite’s Blackfire restaurant, or head over to Felix Espresso and Wine Bar for modern Aussie classics and healthy varieties.

Afterwards, make your way down the Queen/Elizabeth Street Mall, the city’s main shopping district before heading over to Brisbane City Hall. Take the tour and don’t miss tickets to ride Australia’s oldest working manual elevator 73 metres up the clock tower. You can soak up gorgeous 360-degree views of the city from the observation deck while you learn a slice of the tower’s compelling history.

From there, take a short 15-minute stroll over the river bridge to South bank, where you’ll enter Brisbane’s vibrant art precinct. The Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) showcases a diverse and captivating range of Australian and International exhibitions, and houses an art collection of over 16,000 pieces.

Currently on exhibit is Margaret Olley’s A Generous Life which explores the incredible impact, life and legacy of beloved Australian artist. GOMA’s neighbour, the Queensland Art Gallery, is certainly worth exploring as well, and if you have time make sure you check out the nearby Queensland Museum and Sciencentre.

Once you’re cultured up and worked up an appetite, jump on the nearby hop-on-hop-off ferry. Enjoy the views as you glide along the river, and in two stops you’re off and a walk away from Howard Smiths Wharves, Brisbane’s new premier dining destination.

Eat & Drink

Brisbane’s most exciting new precinct, the heritage-listed Howard Smith Wharves is this year’s it development. The chef behind Sydney’s successful Cho Cho San and Apollo in Pott’s Point, Jonathan Barthelmess, has bought Greek cuisine and cool Mediterranean vibes to the riverside Wharves with Greca, whisking away diners to something of a dreamy Greek Island.

Designed to share, dishes are a mix of traditional and modern cuisine, with plates including The Apollo’s signature saganaki, calamari with saltbush, and oven-baked lamb shoulder. Once you are finished and looking for a post-feast beverage, you can head directly across to the overwater bar, Mr Percival’s for cocktails, or Felons Brewing Co for craft beer.

Once the sun has set and you want to keep the fun times rolling into the night, take a short Uber to Fortitude Valley, where you’ll find a great range of bars, pubs and cheap eats open into the early AM. When you sense a few yawns and you’re ready for bed, just Uber on back to The Capri by Fraser Suites and sleep well knowing you’ve done Brisbane exactly right.

The writer travelled to Brisbane as a guest of The Capri by Fraser Suites.