Three Blue Ducks are finally opening a restaurant in Melbourne

Sydney-born Three Blue Ducks are about to make their debut in Melbourne with the imminent arrival of their fifth restaurant at the new URBNSURF – Australia’s first surf park, and the first of its kind in the world.

The park, which will be built around a crystal-clear, two hectare surfing lagoon with high-quality waves, will be located just minutes from Tullamarine Airport. Three Blue Ducks are set on recreating their paddock-to-plate ethos here, keeping it real simple and all-day dining focusing on provenance.

“As we gear up for our public opening later this year, we couldn’t be more stoked to welcome Three Blue Ducks on board as our food and beverage partner for URBNSURF Melbourne”, said founder Andrew Ross. “The Ducks’ passion for surfing, food, sustainability and community is what brought them together, and has driven their success – and this is closely aligned with our approach in creating the world’s best urban surfing locations”.

Victoria’s produce will be on full display at this Three Blue Ducks, with all three owners – Darren Robertson, Andy Allen and Mark LaBrooy – already kicking off their research trips, visiting the state’s many farms, wineries, craft breweries and artisan producers.

The inside-outside venue will have its own pizza oven, rotisserie and charcoal pit, so there should be plenty of smoky flavours coming from the kitchen. And fresh ones too, since they’ll have their own kitchen garden to grow herbs and Australian natives such as lemon myrtle and salt bush.

