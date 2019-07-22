This Bondi hotel is giving guests the chance to live like an “Instagram influencer’

Are you an Instagram influencer?

If you answered yes to that question, then that’s probably a no. Not that it matters though, especially since for the next two months sun-kissed hotel QT Bondi are committed to treating all guests like VIP influencers, irrespective of how many followers they have on the ‘gram.

It’s no secret that “Instagram influencers” are given VIP treatment everywhere they go, as brands bend over backwards to ensure they have the best experience possible, in return for potential coverage to the tap-happy followers that follow their every move and comment “like it” on their every post. It has resulted in some big wins in the past. More tradies know about teeth whitening products than ever before. Some random people in Russia wanting a follow back are now totally (maybe even literally!) into the aesthetics of cute Sydney café #56. And followers that dig videos of melted cheese oozing out of a burger are now complete converts when it comes to flying First Class to Abu Dhabi.

Wish you held that much sway?

You don’t. They don’t. But you can get a taste of their life anyway with QT Bondi’s new “Under the Influence” package, which will set you back $295 per night and net you a bunch of luxe inclusions both inside and outside of the property.

You’ll get to stay in a QT Deluxe King room (feature image) first and foremost. Then the hotel will shower you with opps like an included pilates session at MPilates; various vegan treats (welcome to Bondi) such as a deconstructed ginger and turmeric latte; valet parking; VIP treatment at Face Plus MediaSpa with a 15% off discount code; and a VIP dinner reservation at a nearby Bondi dining hotspot (Milky Lane, Drake’s Eatery, Pacific Club, or Bills). Tip: go for Bills.

And should you actually want to build your IG following, the funky QT staff have put together an exclusive map of Bondi’s many Instaworthy spots for the package.

If you want to engage with what they’ve got going on head on over to the QT Bondi website HERE. The package is available for stays from now until August 31st.