Sydney’s The Morrison is doing $1.50 oysters every day this month

Sydney bar The Morrison and its much anticipated Oyster Festival has returned this month for its 7th year running, stretching out to the end of the month with a huge program of oyster-focused events, including a number of bespoke oyster dishes created by chef Sean Connolly.

Chicken fried oyster sliders, grilled Pacifics ‘in shell’ with soy broth, southern fried oysters with slow cooked pork belly. Yeah, nothing is off the table for this one. There’s even oyster and leek chowder served over Sean’s signature duck fat fries to chow down, and of course an endless array of freshly shucked oysters.

Oyster Hour will be the main draw card for many, spanning 6-7pm every evening of the month with $1.50 oysters. Warning, it’s incredibly popular, so rock up early. Furthermore, the annual “Oysters & Bottomless Bubbles” event is back, with every weekend seeing a dozen oysters and unlimited sparkling wine being offered for a two hour package priced at $55 per person.

For all information head to themorrison.com.au/oyster-festival.

The Morrison is located at 225 George St, Sydney NSW 2000.