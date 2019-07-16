Staying in Dubai just got much cheaper with this new partnership

Some of the UAE’s most prestigious hotels have jumped on board with Emirates in an exclusive partnership between the airline and juggernaut hotel groups such as Accor and Marriot. Aussie travellers are set to benefit greatly this summer, with Emirates flights to Dubai opening them up to substantially cheaper accommodation at partner hotels.

Given saving your money for Dubai’s multitude of attractions and activities is always a good thing, those flying to Dubai with Emirates from now until 30th September 2019 would be wise to take advantage of this one as they seek to escape an increasingly miserable winter.

Savings of up to 30-35% can be accessed by customers who travel on Emirates between the above dates, applicable to numerous hotels within the Accor, Emaar Hospitality Group, and Marriot brands.

This attractive batch of hotels includes the landmark Armani Hotel Dubai, which occupies eleven floors of The Burj Khalifa. Other properties offering discounted rates including those that fall within the Address Hotels and Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels brands.

Note that Emirates passengers must present a copy of their flight ticket or boarding pass at the time of check-in if they’re going to be taking advantage of this deal.

Your flight ticket will also act as a kind of membership card around Dubai, with up to 50% off in more than 500 leisure and retail outlets locations across the UAE. That includes up to 50% off in over 400 fine dining restaurants. That neat little trick is only valid until 31st August 2019 though.

For more information on the promotion head on over to emirates.com

Feature image: Marriot Hotels