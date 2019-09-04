Rockpool Bar & Grill Sydney to host steak dinners of rare and exclusive cuts

Sydney’s acclaimed Rockpool Bar & Grill is about to launch what is being described as Australia’s most exclusive steak tasting dinner and masterclass series.

Set for the last Tuesday of every month in the restaurant’s elegant private dining room, Head Chef Corey Costelloe will lead a session of rare and exclusive cuts of beef, none available at any other restaurant group in the world.

Each session will kick off at 6:30pm, with guests served five cuts of premium beef ranging from grass-fed and grain-fed cattle to different breeds and ages, all dry-aged in-house for different lengths of time. A few light entrées and desserts will round out the feast, as well as side dishes and paired wines.

The menu may vary each month, depending on availability of the rare steaks, but each session will feature at least one steak from the iconic David Blackmore.

Each dinner will be set at $180pp, and include all of the above. More information can be found HERE.

Rockpool Bar & Grill is located at 66 Hunter Street, Sydney.