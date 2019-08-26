QT Hotels are planning the “Father of All Tea Parties” for dad day

Every Father’s Day it seems there’s at least one spot doing a dad twist on traditional high tea, with a love of dude food replacing the typical scones and tea for pork belly and beer/whisky. This year that spot happens to be every QT Hotel property across Australia and New Zealand, and given the hotel’s penchant for theatrical, eccentric events, you should definitely be paying attention.

Take the old man along to any one of the QT properties across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Gold Coast, Queenstown or Wellington, and treat him to a Man Tea he’ll remember.

Each property is doing something slightly different for the concept. Sydney, for example, are offering up bottomless Moretti beer alongside house-made limoncello, and a man-tea tower that includes four-cheese arancinis, truffled chicken and wild herb sandwiches, pork and veal meatballs, and more. Some of the other properties are doing up whisky instead of beer, and they’ve all got there little spin on things.

All the Man Tea’s (officially dubbed “The Father of All Tea Parties) are around the $50pp mark (cheaper for kids) are set for Father’s Day on September 1st only. To check on the specific information relevant to your closest QT Hotel click HERE.