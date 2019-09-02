KFC have brought back their ungodly Zinger Pie

KFC have brought back their fan-favourite special Zinger Pie to all Australian stores nationwide, resurrecting a limited edition classic that the country hasn’t seen since 2013.

Once again, the 100% ‘Straya creation will be available at all of KFC’s Australian locations for a very limited time, allowing people to get their mouths around the golden, buttery brown pies that have been filled with zinger chicken and gravy.

Though, there is a difference now. Sydney didn’t have quite the extensive home delivery network the city enjoys today. The hungry and lazy amongst us can get a zinger pie delivered straight to their door via Menulog or Deliveroo.

The pie will only be available across Australia from 3rd to 30th September.