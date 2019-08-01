Five new luxury hotels you need to stay at in the U.S.A

From California to South Dakota, new luxury hotels seem to be popping up all over the place in the States, each bringing their own unique character to some incredible locations. Whether that’s in the thick of San Diego, or the wide open spaces of South Dakota, the following properties are making full use of historic buildings and iconic destinations with plenty to offer comfort travellers who still want immersive experiences.

Virgin Hotel, San Francisco, California

Yep, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group are steadily sneaking into the luxury hotel game. And this San Francisco property is only their second so far, following a highly successful property in Chicago by taking things to the Bay Area with unique guest “Chambers” (their fancy name for guest rooms) and two Penthouse suites.

The mystical aesthetic that blankets the hotel looks rather charming, with plenty of amenities including multiple dining options, lounges, a cutting edge fitness centre and its very own rooftop bar. And San Francisco can never have enough rooftop bars, seeing as it’s one of the most beautiful cities in the country (and I won’t hear any argument to the contrary).

virginhotels.com/san-Francisco.

Caldera House, Teton Village, Wyoming

Those after a Scandinavian inspired slope-style getaway should be awed by the slick new Caldera House at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, an immersive luxury boutique by every measure. Half of the suites here have four bedrooms and hot tubs on the terrace, while the other half have two bedrooms. Less rooms, more space, maximised views – heaven.

All the Scandi-styled suites here have their own fully equipped chef’s kitchen, dining area, living rooms, and outdoor space which of course is in complete and utter service to those remarkable mountain views.

calderahouse.com

Four Seasons, Boston, Massachusetts

The legendary luxury brand has finally come to New England’s shining star, opening up the 211-room Four Seasons Hotel over at One Dalton Street. Towering high above the city with 61 storeys, the impressive skyscraper is one of the newest from the Four Seasons brand, which of course means it has all been fitted out to the highest standard of luxury accommodation.

Location here is going to boost value tremendously, seeing as the hotel sits in heart of Back Bay with absolute access to Boston’s rich scene of art, music and shopping.

fourseasons.com/onedalton.

Under Canvas Mount Rushmore, Keystone, South Dakota

With almost three million visitors a year, the iconic Mount Rushmore is certainly a sight to behold for those visiting South Dakota. And it’s never been seen quite like it can be now, from the comfort of a glamping hotel edging the outskirts of a former gold mining settlement. Glamping hotel Under Canvas is still relatively new, at almost one year old, and offers absolute luxury complemented by a variety of adventure experiences.

Think hiking, biking, rock climbing, kayaking, gold panning, safari jeep tours, horseback riding, stargazing, and finally ending the day in a luxury canvas tent, the highest category of which has an en suite bathroom and wood stove. The glamping hotel even boasts a full-service restaurant on-site to keep intrepid travellers fuelled between all that great outdoors.

undercanvas.com/camps/mount-rushmore

The Guild Hotel, San Diego, California

Downtown San Diego is one of the most exciting spots in the state, and now luxury travellers can access all the city has to offer with a comfortable base housed in a century-old Army-Navy landmark building. The luxury boutique dubbed The Guild Hotel offers up six different room categories across this resorted building, focusing on minimal design with custom furniture, art, and abundant natural light with city or harbour views.

In a city known for being quite the foodie destination, The Guild Hotel also throws its hat into the competitive dining scene with signature restaurant Luca, Mediterranean-styled with al fresco dining.

theguildhotel.com