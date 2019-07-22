An enormous new food precinct has opened in Greater Western Sydney

As Sydney’s great expansion of top restaurants out west continues, a new 550-seat food precinct has started rolling out in Rooty Hill. Titled Eat Street – part of the ongoing West HQ development – the stacked eat street has bought with it an exciting line-up to join already established outlets Chur Burger and Eat St. Bar, making this one of Western Sydney’s premier dining spots.

Sean Connolly has a new restaurant there called Steak & Co, Stefano Manfredi has thrown his hat in the ring with a new venue for his PizzAperta Manfredi brand, and others include Corner Café, Gelatissimo and New Town Thai Street Food. In addition to all this, Wolloomooloo’s famous China Doll and China Lane will have their new sister restaurant in the precinct as Steve Anastasiou puts the finishing touches on Chu.

Eat Street has been in development for the past three years, part of a much larger decade-long plan to cement the area as the leading entertainment, fitness, lifestyle and accommodation destination in Greater Western Sydney. It includes the four-star Novotel Sydney West HQ as well as an aquatic centre and the veteran Rooty Hill RSL. Now with Eat Street, it’s also one of the biggest and most modern eating districts in the West.

For more information on the new openings head to westhq.com.au.

West HQ is located at 55 Sherbrooke Street, Rooty Hill.