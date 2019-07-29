Track of the Day: Triple One “Badboi” (2019)

Sydney rap group Triple One just won’t stop stamping their name all across hip hop circles the world over. During the past 12 months or so they’ve put out a consistent string of hits that have both showcased versatility and propelled them to the forefront of Australia’s new-gen hip hop scene, and they still aren’t stopping.

After opening up on “Butter” earlier this year, the quarter have turned in a monster with “Badboi”. Going straight for the jugular, ferocious delivery defines this banger, which as always was crafted beautifully by member Billy Guns who has given the group a high-energy package of skittering trap drums and Timbaland-circa-early-2000’s sample while Marty and Obi tear it all to shreds.

