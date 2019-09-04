Track of the Day: The Run “Missing Out On” (2019)

Melbourne outfit The Run hit on a mix of confidence and heartbreak with new single “Missing Out On”, zoning in one their endearing indie-soul with a beautifully written number that hopefully means an album is on the way.

Connor Morel’s expressive and impactful vocals drive the track, grabbing onto vintage soul and giving it an exceptionally smooth, modern sound handled deftly by band members Will Conway and Sab Rawson. The richness and flexibility in his voice represents a strong growth for the band, who first turned heads back in 2017 with single “Everything You Want”.

If you’re down in Melbourne, head along to the “Missing Out On” single launch at The Gasometer Hotel on Thursday 12th September.

For more on The Run head to their Facebook page HERE.