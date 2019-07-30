Track of the Day: The Faim “Humans” (2019)

Pop-punk quartet The Faim dropped their latest single “Humans” late last week, and we’re stoked to be naming it today’s Track of the Day!

The band, consisting of Perth schoolmates Josh Raven (vocals), Sam Tye (guitar), Stephen Beerkens (bass/keyboard), and Linden Marissen (drums/percussion), recently announced that album State of Mind will be released into the wild on September 13th. The full length follow-up to debut EP Summer Is A Curse, State of Mind was recorded in Los Angeles, with the band moving between various studios and a variety of producers. The goal was to create something that showcased the evolution of The Faim and highlighted the experiences of the band – and if “Humans” is anything to go by, we can expect great stuff from the Aussie foursome.

The Faim say:

“”Humans” is about embracing the unique qualities that make up who we are, from our individual character and personality traits, to our strengths and weaknesses. These diverse characteristics, and how they evolve throughout our lives, show us what it means to be human and how connected we all actually are,”

Enough talk, give “Humans” a spin below!

