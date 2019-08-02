Track of the Day: Tadhg Daly “Stuck In The Middle” (2019)

London-based Jersey singer-songwriter Tadhg Daly has returned with new single “Stuck In The Middle”, which is out today. Percussive, punchy, and ridiculously catchy this one will hook you in quick and have you singing the chorus in no time.

According to Daly,“The track is a song about the space between your head and your heart. It’s about trying to find peace and clarity in the midst of hard decisions. Letting go of something or someone that you love is so painful and this song was my way of doing that. Each time I get on stage and play this song to people I let go of a little bit of the pain that inspired the song.”

“Stuck In The Middle”, much like his previous singles, highlights Daly’s knack for writing songs that are not only heartfelt, poignant and relatable, but also incredibly accessible. There’s some great pop writing here, delivered with warmth and charm, which does seem to be his MO, with Daly stating, “I want to make people really feel something and also be able to dance at one of my shows. Music is a spiritual experience and I just want to make people feel the way I do about music, when they listen to my songs.

Give the single a listen below, and if you’re in and around the UK and Channel Islands over the next couple of months you can catch Daly at The Blue Note on Jersey on September 5th and The Finsbury in London on October 3rd.

“Stuck In The Middle” is out today. Keep up to date with Tadhg Daly via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Header Image sourced from artist’s Facebook