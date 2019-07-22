Track of the Day: Sampa the Great “OMG” (2019)

Exploring the idea of home through her African heritage has evidently given Sampa the Great a whole new burst of creative energy, because “OMG” (along with preceding single “Final Form”, which shares a Sylvers sample with Ghostface Killah’s “Be Easy”) represents the emcee’s finest work to date.

Lifted from her forthcoming album The Return, due September 13, the cut traces Sampa’s sonic lineage to Botswana, providing a stunning, vibrant backdrop for the Australian emcee’s dextrous style that bounces off the soul claps with precision and attitude.

Given its world premiere on Zane Lowe’s authoritative Beats 1 program, “OMG” examines a sense of belonging, culture, duty, family and spirituality, rolled into a joyous celebration that has Sampa proudly representing her roots and pulling them straight through to Australia’s increasingly diverse hip hop scene.

Not just exceptional for its fresh perspective, the sound is a reminder of just how essential Sampa has been to the growth and expansion of the local hip hop scene, paving a lane that is truly her own while showing off the skill and artistry that stays true to hip hop culture.

The music video is perfectly connected. Shot on a trip home between South African and Botswana, it shows Sampa with her family and friends in a genuine and heartfelt tribute to the fruits of their heritage.

“I personally feel that people on the continent have a duty to our family in the diaspora, to re-teach our culture, language, spirituality, ways and return our peeps to ourselves”, explained Sampa. “To me ‘OMG’ sounds like the songs we heard in our childhood. It’s broadly about flexing your culture! Loving where you’re from and even being shocked at the realisation of not knowing how dope it is to be ‘who you are’”.

Sampa the Great will kick a massive Australian and New Zealand tour off in early October. See below for the full dates.

October 3 | Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay

October 4 | Caloundra Music Festival, Sunshine Coast

October 5 | Wooly Mammoth, Brisbane

October 11 | Meow, Wellington

October 12 | Hollywood Theatre, Auckland

October 18 | TBA, Melbourne

October 19 | Stonefest, Canberra

October 24 | Republic Bar, Hobart

October 25 | Fat Controller, Adelaide

October 26 | Freo Social, Perth

October 31st | Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

