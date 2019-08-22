Track of the Day: Sam Buckingham “Real Life” (2019)

Byron Bay singer-songwriter Sam Buckingham is back with a new single and a handful of solo tour dates later in the year. New single, “Real Life” is the first taste of Buckingham’s latest material, her first the release of The Water back in 2017.

“Real Life” sees Buckingham very much in singer-songwriter mode, with the troubadour admitting that she’s ‘paying more attention to lyrics than ever before’. It’s all beautifully stripped back and sparse, just Buckingham and her guitar, with the focus on that beautiful vocal and meaningful lyrics.

According to Buckingham, ‘These days, I find myself mainly writing songs that speak to my experience of being a woman, just trying to navigate my way through life. “Real Life” is deeply personal, but when I shared a rough demo of it online so many women wrote to me saying that they could relate. That’s what prompted me to release the song properly and go on tour – I want to share my stories because they’re other people’s stories too.’

That tour kicks off in October, with Buckingham bringing her intimate stage show to Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane and Lismore. Along with the new songs, Buckingham will also be sharing stories and reworking a few old favourites along the way as well. You can find those dates below. Until then check out the new single.

"Real Life" is available now.

October 4th | Junk Bar – Ashgrove, QLD w/ Camille Trail

October 5th | Dusty Attic – Lismore, NSW w/ Hannah Acfield

October 11th | Low 302 – Sydney, NSW

October 12th | Smith’s Alternative – Canberra, ACT

October 25th | Wesley Anne – Northcote, VIC w/ Hannah Acfield

