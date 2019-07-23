Track of the Day: Nautical Mile “Marionette” (2019)

Perth pop-punkers Nautical Mile have just dropped their latest single, “Marionette“, and it’s a belter!

Since forming in 2015, the band have released two killer EPs, and shared stages with the likes of Trophy Eyes, Hellions, Hawthorne Heights and The Decline. Consisting of Brodi Owen on vocals, Dan Ray on guitar, Caleb Wynter on drums, and Nick Henrisson on bass, the guys are currently gearing up for an August tour, in support of new single “Marionette”.

“Marionette” tackles dysfunctional families, and the power dynamics at play between aggressor and victim. Owen explains:

“The particular relationship described [in the song] features the aggressor attempting to mold their child into their vision of the person they want them to be, with the child acting to rebel against this push. This is the inspiration for the puppetry/the marionette; the aggressor in the relationship is pulling the strings to try and force the actions of the other.”

Check out “Marionette” below!

Catch Nautical Mile on the following tour dates:

Friday August 23: Amplifier, Perth

w/ Carrington, Dead Sea, Ferncroft



Thursday August 29: The Brightside, Brisbane

w/ Sleepwell, Kid Fly, Grizzlyshark, All Hours



Friday August 30: Burdekin Hotel, Sydney

w/ Speakeasy, Capitol Affair



Sunday September 1: The Workers Club, Melbourne

w/ Spectral Fires, Red Morning Light, Loose End

For more info, including tickets and social media, check out the Nautical Mile website!