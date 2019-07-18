Track of the Day: Midas.Gold Feat. Boy Graduate “The Mood” (2019)

We’ve been anxiously waiting to see what’s next for one of Australian hip hop’s brightest stars, Midas.Gold, following last year’s huge two-step infused single “Passions”. Turns out it’s pushing away from the electronic waves of previous work and moving more towards contemporary hip-hop.

Employing heavy use of auto-tuned effects and a spaced out production, Midas bounces off occasional jazz flourishes with a stream-of-consciousness flow, rolling across this hazy soundscape with ease. Though auto-tune is a dime a dozen in hip-hop, the Melbourne-based rapper uses it to perfectly blend with the beat, adding a crunchy texture to his voice as he flips 2Pac references and salutes to solitude.

Only time will tell whether the single is at all indicative of what we can expect from his next project, the follow-up to 2016 LP For What It’s Worth, but for now it’ll do just fine.

Image: @charlydwyer_rmf