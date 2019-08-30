Track of the Day: Little Brother “Black Magic (Make It Better)” (2019)

Beloved hip hop group Little Brother are back with their first studio album since 2010’s Leftback. The now-duo (9th Wonder left in 2007) of rappers Big Pooh and Phonte surprised the industry when they released a new project, May The Lord Watch just last week, delivering on the high expectations that come with such top-tier rappers.

Leading the album with single “Black Magic (Make It Better)”, Little Brother have successfully shot right back into the hearts and minds of hip hop fans around the world, gifting the world what they described as “a love letter to the beauty and resilience of black people”.

Lyrically dextrous and slick over a soulful beat. It’s the winning formula which made Little Brother’s The Listening one of the greatest hip hop albums of our time. And it’s built back up perfectly here, reiterating the fact that true skills never die.

