Track of the Day: Jimmy Davis “Hold You Down” (2019)

Our track of the day is “Hold You Down” from local singer-songwriter Jimmy Davis. Somewhat like this track, Jimmy has been a slow-burner. He self-recorded and released his first EP in 2016, and since then has toured and recorded with Adelaide rapper Allday and Thomas Busby (Busby Marou).

The track has a warm bluesy feel to it. It has sweet angst to it, slowly building emotionally and sonically. Jimmy has a voice with wide range and good depth, and it’s put to stellar use here. The emotions spillover, as Jimmy explains:

“The track explains the waves of emotions I felt when I had bottled up an old love and the unpredictable nature that comes with losing your stability mixed with my inner demons clawing their way back to the surface.”

It was recorded on the Sunshine Coast at The Library Studios with Jonah Levine from Bolt Records as engineer and Co-producer.

Anyway – do give it a spin.

