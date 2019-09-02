Track of the Day: Iggy Pop “Sonali” (2019)

True icon Iggy Pop is stately and composed on new track “Sonali”, a jazzy cut from new album Free. His first since 2016 LP Post Pop Depression, Free has already been telegraphed well by first single “James Bond”, but this one’s an even softer and meandering look into what the veteran musician, with nothing left to prove, is doing right now.

Employing a heavy dose of driving metaphors, and the endless search for a good parking spot, Pop opens up and explores the misdirection of an unfulfilled and chaotic life. Through synths and brass, offered up by co-writer and trumpeter Leron Thomas, the Stooges lead gives a brief, melancholic performance that’s perfectly suited to this type of sound. Sonically, it’s unlike anything Pop has attempted before, and he nails it. Listen to it below and make sure to look out for the new album, released 6th September.