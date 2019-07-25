Track of the Day: Double Screen Feat. Blakkheart “Blood Stream” (2019)

Dublin based DJ and producer Double Screen (Dónal Sharpson) has teamed up with Cork singer and beat maker Blakkheart (Eimear Ann O’Sullivan) for soulful new single, “Blood Stream”.

Built for easy listening and the club, “Blood Stream” combines Blakkheart’s sublime soul enriched vocals with heavy bass lines, tribal drums and some experimental production, leaving the track in that perfect sweet spot. Dance and House aren’t usually my go to genres, but I could happily listen to this one on repeat, and it’s left me wanting to listen to more from both artists.

Beyond music production and live performance, Sharpson also works as a music teacher and media producer, designing all the art and visuals for the Double Screen project, including the evocative accompanying visuals for “Blood Stream” below.

“Blood Stream” is available now. You can keep up to date with Double Screen via Facebook and Instagram

Header Image by James O’Connor