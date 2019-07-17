Track of the Day: Bakers Eddy “Can’t Afford It” (2019)

Today’s track of the day is from Melbourne-based, but originally from Wellington in NZ, punk rockers Bakers Eddy.

The band formed when three high school friends decided they would rather be in a band than skating all the time. Lead singer Ciarann Babbington, drummer Jamie Gordon and bass player Ian Spagnolo got the band started, and soon after roped in Ian’s twin brother Alex Spagnolo onto guitar. Whilst in Wellington they supported Gang of Youths, The Rubens and US Punk band Highly Suspect. In 2017 they upped sticks and moved to Melbourne to make the next leap.

Front man Ciarann Babbington says, “’Can’t Afford It’ is a song about living pay check to pay check and trying to make ends meet. I wrote it in my bedroom after coming home from the supermarket, on a budget of $3.50, still managed to make a dope lentil Bolognese.”

Their previous single, “Leave It to Me” won them triple j’s unearthed comp to play at Falls Festival last year.

It’s a fun and furious song and film clip. It delivers its message with great gusto and good humour. Check it out.

You can catch them on facebook and instagram.