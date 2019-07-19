Track of the Day: Anna Smyrk “Home” (2019)

The second single from singer-songwriter Anna Smyrk‘s sophomore EP, “Home” combines stunning vocals with a haunting, almost folkloric sound. It’s a glorious piece of musical storytelling, and we’re so excited to be naming it as our final Track of the Day for the week!

From growing up on a Central Victoria lavender farm, to two years spent in the Solomon Islands, to the time she now spends doing advocacy work in the Philippines, Anna is nothing if not well travelled. Her forthcoming EP, slated for release in October, captures some of those feelings and experiences. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Julia Jacklin, Hozier, and Laura Marling, lyrical candour and dramatic arrangements are the order of the day, and the result is simply exquisite.

Enough from us, let’s let “Home” do the talking!

<a href="http://annasmyrk.bandcamp.com/track/home">Home by Anna Smyrk</a>

Melbourne fans can catch Anna at Fitzroy’s Tramway Hotel on Sunday, while the rest of us can stay up to date with all things Anna Smyrk via her website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter!