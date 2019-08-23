These 17 Aussies acts are set to play Reeperbahn Festival in Germany next month

With Australia as the focus country for the renowned Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany, next month, the event has revealed the 17 Aussie artists who will be making the trip over to showcase at the event.

Taking place shortly after BIGSOUND, the event kicks off on Wednesday September 18th with “Doors Open”, a special event that will feature performances from Canada’s Feist and Australia’s Dope Lemon – the project of Angus Stone which recently saw the release of a second album, Smooth Big Cat.

With an Aussie kicking off official proceedings, renowned national export platform Sounds Australia will be offering networking opportunities for industry delegates at the event, as well as put on The Aussie BBQ on Friday, September 20th – with no less than three stages, featuring 16 acts and six hours of live Australian music. They’ll also be throwing a special free Aussie BBQ showcase in Berlin ahead of Reeperbahn on the 16th.

With Germany as the fourth largest music market in the world (IFPI Global Music Report 2019), the events will prove as a great opportunity for the artists who are taking part – which includes well established outfits like You Am I (who once showcased alongside King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at an Aussie BBQ event in Canada), DZ Deathrays and The Rubens (pictured), along rising stars like Press Club, DOBBY, PLANET and RVG.

Here’s a look at the showcase events:

SOUNDS AUSTRALIA SHOWCASES

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 16

THE AUSSIE BBQ BERLIN

Fluxbau, Pfuelstraße 5, 10997 Berlin

Free Entry

7.00pm HANDSOME

7.50pm William Crighton

8.40pm PLANET

9.30pm DOBBY

10.20pm Press Club

11.10pm You Am I

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20

THE AUSSIE BBQ REEPERBAHN FESTIVAL

Molotow, Nobistor 14, 20359 Hamburg

Delegate Badges only

Back Yard

12:30pm MID CITY

1:30pm PLANET

2:30pm Pierce Brothers

3:30 pm RVG

4:30 pm You Am I

5:30 pm The Rubens

Club Room

1:00pm Press Club

2:00pm The Delta Riggs

3:00pm Ali Barter

4:00pm DZ Deathrays

5:00pm Olympia

Skybar

1:15pm Jacob Lee

2:05pm Steph Grace

3:55pm DOBBY

4:45pm Winterbourne

5:35pm The Stroppies

For more details about the festival, head to the official Reeperbahn Festival website. The event is held in Hamburg from the 18th to the 21st of September. Meanwhile, you can learn more about Sounds Australia and their activities over at the official Sounds Australia website.