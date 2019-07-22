Spotify now has a dedicated Disney hub for classics, Marvel and Star Wars

Disney-loving streamers using Spotify have some pretty nostalgic listening sessions ahead of them, as Spotify launches a dedicated “Disney Hub”. Created in response to the increasing popularity of Disney tunes on the service, the new list of curated playlists within Spotify was launched just last week from a partnership between the two companies.

Just this year, Disney originals have been streamed for more than 2 billion minutes, from Frozen’s “Let It Go” to choice cuts from the new Aladdin soundtrack. That’s only set to continue now Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift, which features Bey alongside Childish Gambino, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and others, has been released.

The Hub includes various playlists for Disney fans of all ages, curated into the likes of “Disney Hits”, “Disney Classics”, and “Disney Princess”.

The hub has opened now so just open Spotify – if you live in U.S., U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand – and type in “Disney” to find it. Stream playlists full of everything from The Little Mermaid to modern favorites like Frozen, to Star Wars instrumentals, and even Marvel movie soundtracks.

Chris Singh

Chris Singh is the Deputy Editor of the AU review, an obsessive hip hop nerd, a whisky drinker, and a lover of all things travel. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter with @chrisdsingh.





