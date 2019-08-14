Post-BIGSOUND showcase event Music Matters Live officially returning to Singapore next month

The 14th annual Music Matters Live festival – which accompanies the All That Matters conference – is set to return to Singapore for the ninth time next month, and event organisers have revealed the first drips of information about the event – including its dates, location and the first five acts confirmed to perform at free shows around the city.

It’s a fantastic post-BIGSOUND showcase opportunity for Aussie acts, and past Australians who have played the festival include Slumberjack, Gurrumul, Katie Noonan, Cub Sport, Jeremy Neale, Tired Lion, Jaguar Jonze (pictured performing at The Aussie BBQ in 2018) and many, many more.

WHEN IS IT?

Music Matters Live will take place between September 13th and 18th, 2019.

WHERE WILL IT BE?

Clarke Quay returns as Official Venue Sponsor, with 3 nights of main stage performances set to take place on the Fountain Stage, at the heart of Clarke Quay. Other participating venues include Crazy Elephant, The Crossroads, Le Noir, McGettigan’s, The Riverhouse, Warehouse, Zouk, Timbre Group Venues & Choice Cuts

WHO WILL PERFORM?

50 top emerging artists will represent 15 countries, including Australia, performing more than 100 free shows across 6 nights.

Amongst the acts that make up this year’s exciting international lineup, first to be announced are J-Idol ensemble, DEAR KISS, from Japan. They are no strangers to Singapore and the region with their loyal and expanding fanbase from appearances at C3AFA (Singapore & Hong Kong), and recent showcases across Hong Kong, Malaysia and Sydney. This year also sees the exciting addition of emerging female lead acts I Wear* Experiment from Estonia, Totemo from Israel. Hip-hop artist Billy Davis and the Good Lords is the first from Australia to be announced, and indie rock band Amazing Show from Taiwan will also perform. Look out for updates of the full line-up coming soon.

Also look out for the Made In Singapore Showcase, which will makes its mainstage debut on Day 2 with MML alumni, emerging new artists and some of the best musicians from Singapore, in a special collaborative event, presented by Zendyll and Hugo.

For more details about the festival, head to musicmatters.asia

Photo by Jasmin Osman.