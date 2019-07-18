Photo Gallery: Wolf Alice + Green Buzzard – The Lansdowne, Sydney (17.07.19)

Wolf Alice are in the country for Splendour in the Grass, and played 2 intimate shows as a warm up, one each in Sydney and Melbourne. We were lucky enough to be at the Sydney show at The Lansdowne Hotel and it was an incredible night. Green Buzzard opened proceedings and kept the crowds attention, not an easy thing considering the anticipation in the air.

The set matched expectation – it was blistering, it was great fun, there were singalongs, crowd surfing and the band rocked hard, obviously having a great time. They opened with “Moaning Lisa Smile”, and finished with the beautiful “Giant Peach.”

Set List:

Moaning Lisa Smile

You’re a Germ

Bros

90 Mile Beach

Don’t Delete The Kisses

Planet Hunter

Beautifully Unconventional

Formidable Cool

Lisbon

Silk

Space & Time

St. Purple & Green

Visions of a Life

Blush

Fluffy

Yuk Foo

Giant Peach

Bruce was there and brings you these photos

Green Buzzard Green Buzzard Green Buzzard Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice Wolf Alice