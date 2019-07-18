Photo Gallery: Wolf Alice + Green Buzzard – The Lansdowne, Sydney (17.07.19)

Wolf Alice are in the country for Splendour in the Grass, and played 2 intimate shows as a warm up, one each in Sydney and Melbourne. We were lucky enough to be at the Sydney show at The Lansdowne Hotel and it was an incredible night. Green Buzzard opened proceedings and kept the crowds attention, not an easy thing considering the anticipation in the air.

The set matched expectation – it was blistering, it was great fun, there were singalongs, crowd surfing and the band rocked hard, obviously having a great time. They opened with “Moaning Lisa Smile”, and finished with the beautiful “Giant Peach.”

Set List:
Moaning Lisa Smile
You’re a Germ
Bros
90 Mile Beach
Don’t Delete The Kisses
Planet Hunter
Beautifully Unconventional
Formidable Cool
Lisbon
Silk
Space & Time
St. Purple & Green
Visions of a Life
Blush
Fluffy
Yuk Foo
Giant Peach

Bruce was there and brings you these photos

Green Buzzard
Green Buzzard
Green Buzzard
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice

Bruce Baker

Bruce is a keen cyclist, gig-goer and photographer. Instagram at @bruce_a_baker





