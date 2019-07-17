Photo Gallery: Bello Winter Music – Bellingen, NSW (12-14.07.19)

The Bello Winter Music festival wrapped up on Sunday night, and what a successful event it was yet again.

It was difficult to isolate particular highlights, but special mention must go to Tammi Savoy and The Chris Casello Combo. It was like going on a trip back in time, with the beautiful vintage dresses and soulful voice which mined the best of the 40’s, 50’s and early 60’s. The room was packed when they played and the vibe was awesome.

Tammy Savoy and Chris Casello

Closer to home we were treated to so many great acts. Bullhorn had them dancing, Laura Jean had them transfixed with her dry humour and intimate songs. Emily Wurramara has such a beautiful honesty and aura about her, she is always a joy to watch. Jess Ribeiro has new material out, and also has a dryness to her humour  – “I sing sad songs cause they make me happy”.

Claire Anne Taylor was also another highlight – an incredible voice and great story teller. Emilia had us dancing, Pony Face had us rocking. I don’t think there was a band there that enjoyed themselves more than Feelds, with the joyous Katie Wighton (All Our Exes Live in Texas), on keys for them – they had a riot.

There were many more highlights – these were just a few. As always the organisation was fantastic, and the variety of venues makes it a festival you want to keep coming back to.

The good news is that their sister festival, the Mullum Music Festival, is only a few months away. You can get tickets here for it.

Check out the rest of the photos from the weekend here.

Johnston City
Johnston City
Tammy Savoy
Tammy Savoy
Tammy Savoy
Tammy Savoy
Tammy Savoy
Tammy Savoy
Laura Jean
Tammy Savoy and The Chris Casello Combo
Tammy Savoy and Brian Nankervis
Claire Ann Taylor and Simon Bailey (Pony Face)
Claire Ann Taylor and Meiwa
Meiwa
Alana Wilkinson
Katie Wighton, Merpire and friend
Bullhorn
Bullhorn
Bullhorn
Street Parade
Street Parade
Brian Nankervis
Claire Ann Taylor
Meiwa
Feelds
Katie Wighton
Brewery
Emily Wurramarra
Emily Wurramarra
Merpire
Jess Ribeiro
Jess Ribeiro
Emilia
Lloyd Spiegel
Tammy Savoy
Tammy Savoy and The Chris Casello Combo
Laura Jean

