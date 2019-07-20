Live Review: Splendour In The Grass 2019, Day One Roundup, North Byron Parklands, (19.07.19)

For those coming as first timers to Splendour In The Grass punters may be overwhelmed by everything happening but will quickly engage in a childish excitement. After selling over forty thousand tickets this year not only was there a huge presence on the barricades of major acts but a massive support for Australian artists topped by Tame Impala as larger numbers of people buzzed around the festival from gates open.

For those who wanted to step back from the music and delve into the cultural side of Splendour, there were plenty of activities to enjoy with Triple J’s Doctor Karl administering science experiments while those with a steady hand ventured into Splendour In The Craft to try their hands at making some festival paraphernalia that money can’t buy. While so much was happening around the festival site, music still dominated the day, with some of Australia’s premier talent coming out of the woodwork to stamp their contention on the festival early; and making easy work of it.

Tones And I opened the festivities to one of the biggest crowds a Splendour opener has seen in many years as smaller Aussie acts reaped Triple J support. Hatchie and Amyl and the Sniffers started the day in style, but it wasn’t until homegrown rockers Wolfmother took on main stage that massive crowds started to form at the main Amphitheatre stage.

Hayden James’ set contained one of the major highlights bringing out a gospel choir for nowhere to go, the vocal work wonderfully combined with his productions and brought a special Splendour dimension to his set. He also brought out recording guests Romeo and Nat Dunn to give his track renditions the right touch. Meg Mac put on a wonderful performance on the G W Mclennan side stage to celebrate her latest album Hope and Winston Surfshirt gave a chill ambient mood down on the Mix Up Stage before our local dance driven neighbours Broods pumped the energy straight back up as the small stages drew large atmospheric crowds.

UK Math Rock titans Foals put on a memorable performance, they themselves touring around the country on the lead up to the set. They drew one of the largest crowds for the festival so far as lead vocalist Yannis Philippakis was a constant presence on the barricade or crowd surfing over his avid fans packed in at the front of the pit. Try were eager to please with only fan favourites making it to their hour long set working through numbers such as “Providence”, “Olympic Airways” and of course “Spanish Sahara” before closing on “Two Steps, Twice” with some spine-tingling solos thrown in for good measure.

Tame Impala closed out the main stage for day one, coming off of a massive headline set at Coachella earlier this year. Yet, the down to Earth artist (Kevin Parker) was still humbled as he interacted with the ecstatic home crowd thanking everyone and seemingly happy to be back at an Australian festival. The band who for a long time have been touring internationally knew Australian fans were hungry to hear their songs; and Kevin and Co. delivered to the massive crowd lining the hills of the Amphitheatre stage belting through “Let It Happen” as the opener as hit after hit came throughout the set. “Borderline”, “Elephant” and a crowd strong chant through “Eventually” held as special moments through their set as Day One of Splendour In The Grass came to a close.