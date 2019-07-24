Live Gallery: The Lumineers + Tyne-James Organ, Enmore Theatre, Sydney (22.07.19)

The Lumineers put on a memorable set on Monday for their only Splendour In The Grass sideshow, the group catered to their adoring Sydney fans with a set list that included all of the fan favourites and a couple from their up and coming album III. 

 

Stelth Ulvang
Bassist Byron Isaacs
Bassist Byron Isaacs
Brandon Miller
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Lauren Jacobson.
Wesley Schultz
Lauren Jacobson
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Wesley Schultz
Jeremiah Fraites
Tyne-James Organ
Tyne-James Organ

Daniel Hanssen





