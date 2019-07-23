Festival Photos: Splendour in the Grass – Byron Bay, Day 3 (21.07.19)

The third and final day of Splendour in the Grass was an absolute belter, both in terms of weather and quality of music. Whether it was James Blake singing soulfully in silk pyjamas, What So Not spinning classic club tunes in the Mix Up Tent or The Lumineers carving out some classic rock in the G W McLennan stage, there was something for everyone.

As the Hilltop Hoods closed out the main stage after Chance the Rapper couldn’t make it, punters either pushed on through in the Tipi Forest or headed back their camps, dusty, tired and satisfied. A wonderful weekend of music, forums, arts and crafts that catered to all tastes.

John Goodridge captured a few moments to share.