Exclusive Video Premiere: Warcries “Scream Louder” (2019)

Brisbane electro-grunge duo Warcries are back with “Scream Louder“, a pumping, energetic sequel to their debut track “This Is Paradise“, and we couldn’t be more stoked to be premiering the accompanying video today on The AU Review!

Formerly members of 2000s rock outfit Avalon Drive, Ryan Kennedy and Will King already had a solid decade of working together under their belt before Warcries started making noise. Aiming to plug a gap in the Aussie electronic scene, the boys have already shared the stage with the likes of Pendulum, Ecca Vandal, Carmourflage Rose, and Alice Ivy – and one listen to their latest will tell you exactly why!

“Scream Louder”, as a politically charged called to action, is a rather timely release, as King explains:

“We’re pointing a big, fat finger at society! “Scream Louder” has been born into a pretty interesting world after a crazy election result. If there was ever a time for young people to stand up and scream at the top of their lungs, it’s right now,”

Rousing and anthemic, “Scream Louder” is a fine example of why Warcries have garnered comparison to acts such as The Presets. Kennedy says:

“”Scream Louder” floats somewhere between the rock and electronic worlds, a sweaty mosh pit and sticky dance floor. It’s got this wild energy that builds and builds until you reach the chorus and BAM! It suddenly explodes,”

Check out our exclusive look at the video below – we’ve got a feeling it’ll be just the energy boost you’ll need to get through the working week!

With an EP on the way, you can stay up to date with all things Warcries via their Facebook and Instagram.