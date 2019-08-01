Exclusive Video Premiere: Valley Onda “Foreigner” (2019)

We have the exclusive video premiere for the latest track from a relatively new Sydney based outfit, Valley Onda. The band might be a name not yet familiar, but the members are well established in the music scene. Comprised of Georgia Fair’s Jordan Wilson, drummer Gale n Sultmann, and Michiya Nagai on the keys, these guys are creating some beautiful music. Their finesse in the studio shines through, and when meshed with some ethereal vocals and layered instruments, the end result is both polished and soothing.

The song deals with fear about not living your best life and a loss of identity. It then throws off those shackles into an enlightening odyssey. The video depicts urban Sydney and some of the beautiful bushland out at Bilpin. Special mention must go to some pretty awesome dancing by Audrey Burden in the studio.

The video was created and directed by Bárbara Guzmán Galeb.

Have a listen and watch. It’s a rewarding journey.

They have some shows coming up supporting The Money War:

Friday 6 September – Chippo Hotel, Sydney NSW – (Oztix)

Saturday 7 September – Gasometer Upstairs, Melbourne VIC – (Moshtix)

