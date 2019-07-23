Exclusive Video Premiere: Four Lions “Gone” (2019)

Alt-country rockers Four Lions have just dropped their latest single “Gone“, and we’re stoked to be bringing you the exclusive premiere of the track’s video!

“Gone” is the third release from the Bendigo band’s latest album Hard Days. Penned by frontman Shann Lions, it was one the earliest songs to make it to the track listing. Lions says:

“It’s a song written about the anxieties of potentially failing in life and within a relationship, and never feeling good enough at both,” […] “Musically it’s a nod to Oasis. And it was one of the most fun songs written for the album.”

Fusing classic rock elements with a distinctly country feel, “Gone” harks back to the band’s own country roots and proves you can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy! The accompanying video, filmed like a behind-the-scenes tour diary, fits in with this vision perfectly, showcasing “Gone” as a track that is authentically Four Lions.

Check it out below!

You can catch Four Lions during their single launch tour on the dates below:

Friday 2nd August: Marrickville Bowlo, Sydney

Saturday 3rd August: Smith’s Alternate, Canberra

Friday 23rd August: Pistol Pete’s, Geelong

Sunday 1st September: The Wheatsheaf, Adelaide

In the meantime, stay up to date with all things Four Lions via their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram