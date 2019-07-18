Exclusive Video Premiere: 3SIDEZ “Something About Mary” (2019)

Today we have the exclusive video premiere of an exciting hip hop artist from Adelaide, 3SIDEZ. This is the video for his latest single “Something About Mary”.

He blends various genres into his hop hop, which results in an ecelectic and certainly very infectious style of music. This track has a really lovely upbeat groove running through it, with a sweet declaration of love. It’s a great listen, and gets you on the first take.

You can usually find this young MC on his Saturday night hyping up the crowd at HQ Complex (Adelaide) and has performed alongside the likes of Will Sparks, Timmy Trumpet, Kronic, Krunk, Dimatik, Press Play, Tigerlily, Uberjakd and Tyron Hapi.

3SIDEZ gave us some background to the creation of this track

“This track is like nothing I’ve done before and was created very organically in the studio. A lot of what you hear is the original takes from the first session and I’m so excited for people to hear it. It’s a feel good, relationship song with sounds inspired by Jimi Hendrix and storyline inspired from the original movie Something About Mary”.

