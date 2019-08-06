Exclusive Single Premiere: Jacinta Lal “Superpowers” (2019)

Brisbane rapper Jacinta Lal is ploughing through the noise with “Superpowers”, her latest take-no-prisoners single accentuating the young artist’s undeniable swagger and desire to uplift. With confidence in spades, Lal’s follow up to breakthrough track “Miss” furthers her as one of the most promising voices in Brisbane’s booming hip hop scene, and we’re lucky enough to be able to premiere it right here on the AU review.

“I wanted to create a track where I wasn’t using the word ‘I’ as much”, explained Jacinta. “I wanted it to be about ‘you’ – you can be great, you are strong, you are super amazing. This is a track of ‘you'”.

Determined to empower, Jacinta glides over the production with finesse, a penchant for fitting into the pocket of the beat that should easily build up anticipation for any future works. Which will hopefully come sooner than later, we can’t wait to hear more from this this emerging talent.

