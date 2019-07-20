Chance the Rapper cancels headline set at Splendour in the Grass

Due to headline Splendour in the Grass on the festival’s final day, Chicago emcee Chance the Rapper has unfortunately been forced to cancel on his highly anticipated headlining set.

Citing illness, the rapper hasn’t even been able to board the flight to Australia. News that will no doubt put a huge disappointment for fans who made the trek to watch the “No Problems” rapper round out the three-day festival as a Splendour-exclusive act.

Although the festival organisers have managed to gather a huge last minute replacement to keep it in-line with hip-hop. Aussies Hilltop Hoods have stepped up with just 24 hours notice, en route to Splendour now for what will no doubt be a raucous performance packed full of hits worthy of the festival’s traditional Ampitheatre-sized singalongs.

Refunds will be available for Sunday single day event tickets only until 9am Sunday 21st July 2019 when the festival gates open. Only refunds submitted in writing by the original purchaser of the tickets via the below support link will be processed.

Chance the Rapper’s debut album (previous projects have been mixtapes), The Big Day is schedule for release next week. This is the third major festival the rapper has pulled out of in the last few weeks, considering he was also forced to cancel on Longitude in Dublin, and the famous Roskilde outside of Copenhagen.

tixsupport.moshtix.com.au/hc/en-us/requests/new