Aussies Abroad: SKEGSS plot massive American tour as My Own Mess gets a physical US release

You would have seen them just announced as part of the Good Things lineup here in Australia for December, but just before they play those dates, they’ll be touring around America in support of their record My Own Mess – which is finally getting an official US release on vinyl on 6th September 2019. The record has been available to stream since September 2018.

The dates will see them play no less than 14 dates around the country, starting in Seattle and ending at the iconic Bowery Ballroom in New York City, fitting in other iconic venues like the El Ray in Los Angeles along the way. It will be their biggest shows every in the USA and tickets are on sale now.

Skegss US tour dates:

11/1 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project

11/2 – Portland, OR – Dantes

11/4 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

11/5 – Sacramento, CA – Harlows

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA El Rey

11/8 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

11/9 – Long Beach, CA, – Venue TBC

11/11 – St. Paul, MN, – Turf Club

11/12 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

11/13 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

11/15 – Washington, DC – Rock N Roll Hotel

11/16 – Philly, PA – Boot and Saddle

11/17 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

11/19 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

Visit skegss.com for tickets and more info.

Photo credit: Ian Laidlaw