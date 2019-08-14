Aussies Abroad: Melbourne’s Press Club set to dominate the UK and Europe with another massive tour

With their new album Wasted Energy due out on Friday, Melbourne’s Press Club are hitting the road for their biggest ever tour of the UK and Europe. And the latest single from the anticipated record also just hit the airwaves – the fantastic “New Years Eve”.

Wasted Energy is the follow up to the band’s debut, Late Teens. On it, you’ll be able to experience the fuzz-addled, kicked-in speaker bass of Iain MacRae, the thick guitar tones of Greg Rietwyk, the merciless drumming of Frank Lees, and the emotionally charged vocal deliverance of Natalie Foster. Pre-order it now on Bandcamp.

The release will see the band perform at Reading & Leeds Festivals, and Reeperbahn in Germany. Alongside a mountain of dates. And this isn’t even their first tour of that region for the year! They group sold out shows in London, Zurich and Edinburgh earlier this year, and were spotted at festivals like Manchester Punk Festival, Liverpool Sounds City, The Great Escape and Belgium’s Groezrock.

Here’s the run of upcoming dates:

Aug 22 – The Parish, Huddersfield UK

Aug 23 – Reading Festival, Reading UK

Aug 24 – Leeds Festival, Leeds UK

Aug 25 – Greenbelt Festival, Northamptonshire UK

Aug 27 – Redrum, Stafford UK

Aug 28 – Bodega, Nottingham UK

Aug 29 – Surf Cafe, Newcastle UK

Aug 30 – Broadcast, Glasgow UK

Aug 31 – Night People, Manchester UK

Sep 3 – Annie’s, Worcester UK

Sep 4 – Bermuda Bob’s Hi-Fi, Norwich UK

Sep 5 – New Cross Inn, London UK

Sep 6 – Prince Albert, Brighton UK

Sep 8 – Cinetol, Amsterdam NL

Sep 10 – Haldern Pop Bar, Haldern DE

Sep 11 – Sonic Ballroom, Cologne DE

Sep 12 – Alte Hackerei, Karlsruhe DE

Sep 13 – Dynamo, Zurich CH

Sep 14 – Strom, Munich DE

Sep 15 – Cross Club, Prague CZ

Sep 18 – Stengade – Copenhagen DK

Sep 19 & Friday Sep 20 – Reeperbahn, Hamburg DE

Sep 21 – Vera, Groningen NL

For tickets and more on the band, head to their official website.