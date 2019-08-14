Aussies Abroad: Melbourne’s Press Club set to dominate the UK and Europe with another massive tour

With their new album Wasted Energy due out on Friday, Melbourne’s Press Club are hitting the road for their biggest ever tour of the UK and Europe. And the latest single from the anticipated record also just hit the airwaves – the fantastic “New Years Eve”.
Wasted Energy is the follow up to the band’s debut, Late Teens. On it, you’ll be able to experience the fuzz-addled, kicked-in speaker bass of Iain MacRae, the thick guitar tones of Greg Rietwyk, the merciless drumming of Frank Lees, and the emotionally charged vocal deliverance of Natalie Foster. Pre-order it now on Bandcamp.
The release will see the band perform at Reading & Leeds Festivals, and Reeperbahn in Germany. Alongside a mountain of dates. And this isn’t even their first tour of that region for the year! They group sold out shows in London, Zurich and Edinburgh earlier this year, and were spotted at festivals like Manchester Punk Festival, Liverpool Sounds City, The Great Escape and Belgium’s Groezrock.
Here’s the run of upcoming dates:
Aug 22 – The Parish, Huddersfield UK
Aug 23 – Reading Festival, Reading UK
Aug 24 – Leeds Festival, Leeds UK
Aug 25 – Greenbelt Festival, Northamptonshire UK
Aug 27 – Redrum, Stafford UK
Aug 28 – Bodega, Nottingham UK
Aug 29 – Surf Cafe, Newcastle UK
Aug 30 – Broadcast, Glasgow UK
Aug 31 – Night People, Manchester UK
Sep 3 – Annie’s, Worcester UK
Sep 4 – Bermuda Bob’s Hi-Fi, Norwich UK
Sep 5 – New Cross Inn, London UK
Sep 6 – Prince Albert, Brighton UK
Sep 8 – Cinetol, Amsterdam NL
Sep 10 – Haldern Pop Bar, Haldern DE
Sep 11 – Sonic Ballroom, Cologne DE
Sep 12 – Alte Hackerei, Karlsruhe DE
Sep 13 – Dynamo, Zurich CH
Sep 14 – Strom, Munich DE
Sep 15 – Cross Club, Prague CZ
Sep 18 – Stengade – Copenhagen DK
Sep 19 & Friday Sep 20 – Reeperbahn, Hamburg DE
Sep 21 – Vera, Groningen NL
For tickets and more on the band, head to their official website.