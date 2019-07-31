Album Review: Greta Stanley’s latest EP, Sun in My Eyes, is an assured and unflinchingly honest listen

The 6th most played artist on triple j Unearthed last year and with a slew of festival performances under her belt, Cairns art pop/electropop artist Greta Stanley is clearly doing something right.

Sun In My Eyes is the latest EP from the singer-songwriter, and it’s a six song strong triumph, featuring exquisite vocals and hard-hitting themes, all set against a dreamy, almost folk-like soundtrack.

Produced by long-time collaborator Mark Myers (formerly of The Middle East), the EP features singles “Come Undone“, “Follow Suit“, and previous AU Review Track of the Day “Kick“, alongside new offerings “Pour“, “TOFU“, and “Morning Light“.

Of the EP, Stanley says:

“This is a collection of songs from a long list of memories. From Melbourne to Mena Creek to Cairns, to things I’ve dreamt up in my head that never landed anywhere at all. I wanted to share both the outward real things and the inward mess of thoughts – in the hope that others find comfort or connection in that. […] it’s about maintaining hope, about getting up from the floor and remembering that time heals – friends rule – there’s lessons in everything and to never stop loving, even when it gets hard to.” Stanley’s trademark honesty is all over this record, with lyrics that get more and more under the skin with each listen. It’s a transitional EP, shifting from youth to adulthood, and covers all the anxiety and heartache that comes with it. Nowhere is this clearer than in “Follow Suit”, where Stanley’s heartfelt “I wish I had it all figured out” will likely resonate with many listeners.

“Kick” is undoubtedly the standout, a rallying cry to keep on keeping on. It’s also a brilliant showcase for Stanley’s unique vocals, with a little less reliance on the synth sounds of some of the other tracks. Meanwhile, fans of Lorde and Lana will eat up the haunting “TOFU” (no food pun intended), an eerie – and a little obsessive – love song.

As an EP, Sun In My Eyes just works. The themes connect, the songs flow beautifully, and it’s all held together by a voice that seems born to make you feel something. Blending the ethereal with the all too real, Stanley’s latest is a synth-pop sensation, and another assured step towards the Far North Queenslander’s success.

FOUR AND A HALF STARS (OUT OF FIVE)

You can catch Greta Stanley on the following tour dates:

Aug 1st: The Outpost opening party, Brisbane

Aug 23re: Darwin Festival, Darwin

Sept 3rd-6th: BIGSOUND, Brisbane

Supporting Emma Louise (ticket info here):

Sept 13th: Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Sept 14th: Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns

Sept 19th: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sept 20th: The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Sept 21st: Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay

In the meantime, you can stay up to date with all things Greta Stanley via her Facebook, Instagram, and website.