Here are your free Xbox One Games With Gold titles for August

Another month, another four-pack of free games for Xbox One owners. August tees up some of the Xbox One’s bigger releases for later this year and continues a thread from last month’s Games With Gold titles.

You’ll be able to grab Gears of War 4 in its entirety, for the entire month of August, for the low, low price of zero dollars. This will be a perfectly timed addition to your collection if you’re looking to get up to speed with the series before Gears 5 drops on September 10 (which, if you can believe it, is only a bloody month away).

But if shooting isn’t your thing, you can also grab Forza Motorsport 6 from August 16 through September 15. Though its a few years old now, Forza 6 is still a fantastic, detailed racing sim that deserves a look from anyone into more realistic driving games. It’s also responsible for one of the greatest video game ads ever made.

For those still on the Xbox 360, or looking to add some classic titles to their library, you can pick up the original Torchlight from August 1 – 15 and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow from August 16 – 31. Torchlight is an award-winning ARPG from 2009 that fans of Diablo and Path of Exile absolutely must play, especially if they’re looking at getting into its forthcoming third title Torchlight Frontiers. Fantastic couch co-op. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow will give fans of the series a look at one of its more modern interpretations after a trip in the way-back machine last month for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

All four of these titles are available free of charge to anyone with an active Xbox Live or Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Xbox One owners can download all four titles, as these Xbox 360 titles are available via backwards compatibility.