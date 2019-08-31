Untitled Goose Game honks its way into your house September 20

Untitled Goose Game, the goose-based civilian torment simulator by Melbourne developer House House, will finally launch on September 20.

In development for nearly three years, the game caught the internet’s attention for its exceedingly irreverent pitch — you are a goose and you mess with the life of a put-upon farmer just trying to go about his day. The goose can interact with any number of in-world items like hoses, tools and plants to distract the farmer, and even break into his house to make a mess.


What the goose hopes to accomplish with all of this is not the point. The goose can mess with the farmer, therefore the goose must mess with the farmer.

The latest trailer also brings the news that House House have made the game’s working title official. House House announced the launch date via their official Twitter, along with a brand new trailer.

Untitled Goose Game will launch September 20, 2019 on Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Mac OS.

