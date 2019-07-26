PlayStation’s Winter Sale takes up to 60% off some of the PS4’s greatest games

PlayStation’s Winter Sale has begun, taking steep discounts — as much as 60% — off some of the PS4’s greatest and most popular games. If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that gamers love a discount. Everything from 2019 new releases to platform exclusives and must-haves have been discounted.

Instant classics and platform exclusives like Spider-Man and God of War are going for $40, while more recent titles like Far Cry: New Dawn are only $35.

2019 titles like Days Gone and Rage 2 will set you back 63 bucks.

Horizon: Zero Dawn‘s Complete Edition, which features the base game and all of its DLC, is only $18. Bananas. If you haven’t got it yet, now you have no excuse.

These are just six examples, we could keep going. There are literally hundreds of titles in the sale, across PS4, PlayStation VR, DLC and PlayStation Video content, all massively discounted. If you see a deal you’re keen on, try not to sleep on it for too long — some titles will only discounted for a short time before they return to full price. Of course, if a game you’re keen to pick up hasn’t been discounted, don’t be too disappointed — PlayStation will be adding new titles to the sale as it progresses.

You can see the full list for yourself right here or, if you have the steely self-control to keep you impulse buying everything, you can browse the discounts on your console via the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation Winter Sale is on now, and ends August 7th, 2019.