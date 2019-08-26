Get a drink, a tat, a fresh cut and play Gears 5 in Melbourne next week

Fans of Gears 5 will treated to a pretty special night in Melbourne next week when Gears Ink kicks off in Docklands.

The one night only Gears Ink pop up event will be hitting LA, London, Berlin, Paris, Mexico City and Melbourne throughout September. Melbourne’s turn is on Thursday, September 5 from 7pm-10pm.

The event, which brings key members of the upcoming Xbox One exclusive’s development team to Aus, will offer a range of activities for fans including some classy drinks, some of Melbourne’s finest barbers and tattoo artists and, of course, the opportunity to be among the first in Australia to go hands on with Gears 5 ahead of release.

Melbourne tattooists Troy and Adam Slack will be on hand to give the hardest core fans some fresk ink with one of their own Gears 5 inspired designed. First come, first served so get in early if you want one.

Not keen on a fresh tat? How about a fresh cut instead — the team from Men’s Biz will be working sweet Gears 5 markers into your fade and cleaning that beautiful beard up a bit.

Finally, grab a drink at the bar courtesy of local brewers Young Henry’s on your way to actually play the game at one of many Xbox stations set up on the night.

Tickets to the event are free but available in extremely limited quantities, so if you want to get in on this action, you’re gonna need to move. Grab yours from the official Gears Ink website now.