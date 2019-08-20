Gamescom 2019: PlayStation acquires Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games

This one feels like it’s been a long time coming. Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games have been acquired by Sony. The acquisition makes Insomniac a first-party PlayStation developer within Sony Worldwide Studios.

Insomniac’s history with Sony goes back as far as the PlayStation 1. It’s a company responisble for numerous Sony exclusives — the original Spyro the Dragon, the Ratchet & Clank series, the Resistance: Fall of Man franchise, and the 2018 megahit Spider-Man.

In fact, but for a single jaunt across the street to Xbox in 2016’s excellent Sunset Overdrive and a handful of smaller titles in their early days, Insomniac has made its home on the PlayStation for as long as they’ve been around. It makes sense that Sony would want a developer of Insomniac’s calibur squarely in their stable.

The announcement came via the official PlayStation twitter account, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Big news: @InsomniacGames is joining PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios! We are honored and thrilled to join forces with this legendary developer. Please join us in congratulating our friends and partners at Insomniac! pic.twitter.com/hhhqhxZE7k — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 19, 2019

While there’s no official word on what Insomniac is working on at present, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume a follow-up to Spider-Man is in the works.