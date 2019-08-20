Gamescom 2019: Gears 5 shows off new modes, but story trailer steals show

The Coalition has used Gamescom 2019 to lift the curtain on the few remaining details surrounding Gears 5 ahead of its September 10 launch.

One of the most vaunted aspects of its Gamescom appearance was the reveal of Horde, the return of a beloved multiplayer mode from earlier Gears of War games. The trailer promised the same wave-based gameplay of its predecessors, but with the inclusion of ultimate moves for each character — Kait can cloak and move in stealth, J.D. can call in airstrikes — and the introduction of flying AI drone Jack as a playable character.

Jack was also revealed as playable in the game’s campaign mode and pitched as being perfect for that friend who’s never played Gears before but wants to play co-op with you.

But maybe what your Gears 5 experience needs is more Halo? Weird request, but The Coalition has you covered with exclusive Halo Reach skins for Horde mode. The skins drop fan favourites Emile and Kat right into the action, complete with new voice lines recorded by their original voice actors Jamie Hector and Alona Tal, but you’ll have to have pre-ordered the Gears 5 Ultimate Edition to get them.

Finally, there’s the campaign trailer. This is the first real look we’ve gotten at the Gears 5 campaign since it was announced at E3 2018 and, for those waiting for the moment Gears 5 really reached out to grab them, this might be it.

The trailer, set to Nine Inch Nails’ Head Like A Hole, intimates a greater examination of the connection between Kait Diaz and the origins of the Locust menace. We are treated to glimpses of a massive, tank-bound Locust, psychic links, warfare and Kait’s own uncertain allegiences. The song choice is a perfect one — are we hearing it from Kait’s perspective … or that of the Locust?

Gears 5 launches September 10 exclusively on Xbox One and Windows PC at retail and via Xbox Game Pass.